Construction starts on Regina condo for those living with intellectual disabilities

Construction has begun on a new 10-unit condominium building in Habour Landing dedicated to those living with intellectual disabilities.

The Input Housing Corp. project will allow clients to feel independent while living near friends in a supportive environment.

Each resident will own a condo inside the building with lots of shared space for group gatherings and an option for shared meals.

“We’re parents of young people with intellectual disabilities and as they started to get older and out of school, we thought what is next for them? And housing suddenly becomes a very big concern,” said Elizabeth Popowich, Input Housing Corp. parent/member.

“We felt that we had a good mix of people and the resources and the will to create a building of privately owned condos.”

As a parent, Popowich said it’s a true sense of long-term security.

“Each resident will have his or her own private condominium, but on the main floor a large shared space so they can come together as family with the idea that one day we will be gone and they’ll be family to each other,” Popowich said.

“We know that one day we’re not going to be around and now we know that our kids are going to live safely.”

As for location, since none of the residents are able to drive, Popowich said Habour Landing meets many of their needs.

“This is in an area where they’re in walking distance of a lot of amenities and businesses and they’ll have the ability to be with each other without travelling very far,” Popowich said.

“It took us a while to get to this model, but we felt this is the one that will work best for us.”

Regina city council approved the rezoning of the land in June, allowing Input Housing to begin the project. The project is expected to take about 10 months.