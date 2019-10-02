Menu

Seeing red: New paint job meant to keep Vancouver drivers out of bus lanes

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 6:07 pm
The City of Vancouver is piloting red painted bus zones. It says the initiative is meant to keep drivers out of bus lanes and keep transit traffic flowing. . City of Vancouver

Motorists on Vancouver streets will soon be seeing red.

In this case, it’s not due to gridlock, but a new city pilot project to implement “red zones” at key bus stops.

Under the initiative, select high-traffic bus stops will see the road painted bright red.

READ MORE: Sustainable travel up, driving down in Metro Vancouver: TransLink data

The painted area is meant to clarify to drivers that they are not permitted to stop in the bus lane, which the city said causes major delays for transit users.

The Vancouver pilot red zones will be installed at the following stops:

  • East and westbound stops at Cambie and Broadway
  • Northbound on Commercial at Broadway
  • Westbound on Broadway at Commercial
  • East and westbound on Pender at Granville
  • East and westbound on Georgia at Burrard
Story continues below advertisement

The principle is similar to the green painted bike lanes and “bike boxes” that have appeared around the city.

The city will test the pilot through the winter and evaluate the results in the spring.

It says red zones are already in place at UBC campus and on King George Boulevard in Surrey.

Red zones are also planned for four locations in North Vancouver for the R2 RapidBus line and along Lougheed Highway for the R3 RapdBus line.

