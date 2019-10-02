Odour cause elusive; Sicamous school remains closed

Send this page to someone via email

There’s still no explanation regarding the smell inside Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous, which was closed indefinitely last month due to a number of odour-related complaints.

In an email to Global News, School District 83 said many tests have been performed at Parkview regarding the smell, but nothing is pointing to a problem.

“Right now testing is being done on ground water,” said the school district.

Parkview was closed on Sept. 20, with the school district hosting a public meeting on Sept. 23.

In announcing the indefinite closure, the school district announced new transportation arrangements for students to schools in Salmon Arm.

The distance between Sicamous and those schools is approximately 30 kilometres. However, for children in the neighbouring community of Malakwa, the distance is around 50 kilometres.

On Wednesday, the school district will hold another public meeting, with this one about the school in Malakwa.

The meeting will take place in Malakwa, 7 p.m., at the former school, and a hired consultant’s findings regarding the school — and its viability — will be discussed at the meeting.

“We don’t want to see the children ride on the bus for two hours each direction,” community member Carl Kuster said at that Sept. 23 meeting. “It’s a long time for little kids and in the wintertime it is definitely not the most ideal conditions.”

Malakwa parents pressed the school district on why they don’t simply reopen the closed school in Malakwa to accommodate some Parkview students there. However, the school district believes the former school needs too much work.

Meanwhile, one parent emailed Global News, stating that in anticipation of the meeting, volunteers prepped the school grounds at Malakwa so that the school district would consider its reopening.

“Hours of grounds keeping, playground repair, and indoor cleaning took place,” said Melissa Fallis. “We are all proud to say that it didn’t take the two weeks that the superintendent thought was necessary.

“It all happened over the course of two days, because when you love your children and your community, anything is possible.”

Fallis says her middle daughter, 10, is now riding the bus 17.5 hours a week.

“Hopefully we can get everyone back under one roof while they continue to investigate the odour plaguing our elementary school,” said Fallis.

“While we appreciate the efforts of the school district to get all kids back in class as soon as possible, this just isn’t a viable solution should the Parkview closure be long term.”