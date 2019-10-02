Menu

Variety Week on Global BC 2019: Day 3

By Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 3:24 pm
Updated October 2, 2019 3:32 pm
Join us from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 for the fourth annual Variety Week on Global BC.
Join us from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 for the fourth annual Variety Week on Global BC.

Variety Week continues on Global BC and we are highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

You can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online. You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

Our coverage of Variety Week continues below.

WATCH: Aly was born with left foot congenital midfoot amputation. Variety – the Children’s Charity helped Aly’s mom pay for expensive braces, helping the little girl as she grows and develops.

Variety helps Aly reach new milestones

WATCH: Grant has brain damage and struggles to speak. Variety – the Children’s Charity is funding speech and language sessions for Grant which are helping him to communicate.

Variety helps Grant’s dad with the cost of speech and language sessions
WATCH: Dr. Wallace Wong is a registered psychologist who has been helping children and youth that struggle with anxiety depression, sexual abuse and gender identity issues for more than 15 years​.

Variety Week: Teens’ sexual identity and mental health

 

