Variety Week on Global BC 2019: Day 3

Variety Week continues on Global BC and we are highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

You can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online. You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

Our coverage of Variety Week continues below.

WATCH: Aly was born with left foot congenital midfoot amputation. Variety – the Children’s Charity helped Aly’s mom pay for expensive braces, helping the little girl as she grows and develops.

2:04 Variety helps Aly reach new milestones Variety helps Aly reach new milestones

WATCH: Grant has brain damage and struggles to speak. Variety – the Children’s Charity is funding speech and language sessions for Grant which are helping him to communicate.

2:07 Variety helps Grant’s dad with the cost of speech and language sessions Variety helps Grant’s dad with the cost of speech and language sessions

WATCH: Dr. Wallace Wong is a registered psychologist who has been helping children and youth that struggle with anxiety depression, sexual abuse and gender identity issues for more than 15 years​.

3:57 Variety Week: Teens’ sexual identity and mental health Variety Week: Teens’ sexual identity and mental health