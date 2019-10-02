Variety Week on Global BC 2019: Day 3

Variety Week continues on Global BC and we are highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.
You can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online. You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.
Our coverage of Variety Week continues below.
WATCH: Aly was born with left foot congenital midfoot amputation. Variety – the Children’s Charity helped Aly’s mom pay for expensive braces, helping the little girl as she grows and develops.
WATCH: Grant has brain damage and struggles to speak. Variety – the Children’s Charity is funding speech and language sessions for Grant which are helping him to communicate.
WATCH: Dr. Wallace Wong is a registered psychologist who has been helping children and youth that struggle with anxiety depression, sexual abuse and gender identity issues for more than 15 years.
