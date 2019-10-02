British Columbians will have chance to have their voices heard on money laundering public inquiry

Send this page to someone via email

The Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia is hoping to hear from you.

The commission unveiled dates and locations of five public meetings scheduled across the province.

“These public events will provide British Columbians from different parts of the province with the ability to come forward and express what they feel are issues of concern, and to identify areas that they would like the commission to focus on or to include in the process,” reads a release from the commission.

Members of the public can register to give a presentation at the public meetings.

Those who can’t attend one of the meetings and want to provide information can do so by emailing contact@cullencommission.ca.

Last month, the money laundering public inquiry released a list of individuals and organizations that will be given official standing once the hearings begin.

Sixteen organizations have been given official standing, including the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), Great Canadian Gaming Corporation and the Law Society of British Columbia.

“This is who is allowed formal status at the hearings, which will give them a number of rights to participate through opening and closing arguments, examining witnesses, putting forward evidence and information to assist in this inquiry,” senior commission counsel Brock Martland said at the time.

The commission has also granted official standing to several government bodies, including B.C.’s Ministry of Finance, the province’s Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch (GPEB) and the Government of Canada.

Commissioner Austin Cullen has concluded oral hearings are required to further consider the applications of four individuals — Ross Alderson, Brad Desmarais, James Lightbody and Fred Pinnock — who are seeking standing.

Alderson is the BCLC’s former director of anti-money laundering. Desmarais is the Lottery Corp’s Vice President of Casino and Community Gaming and served as the Vancouver Police Department’s officer in charge of the major crime section.

Lightbody is currently on leave for medical reasons as the president and CEO of the BCLC. Pinnock is the former head of B.C.’s illegal gambling enforcement team.

As to who else may be called as witnesses, Martland says the commissioner will be working with the official parties to establish a list.

Cullen has been asked to report back by May 2021.

The public inquiry was called by B.C. Premier John Horgan in May after intense media pressure for people to be held accountable for widespread money laundering in B.C.’s casinos, housing market, and luxury car industry.

Public Meeting Times and Locations (All meeting times are from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m)

Vancouver: October 23, 2019

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

900 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, B.C.

Kelowna: October 29, 2019

Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel & Suites

2402 Hwy 97 North

Kelowna, B.C.

Victoria: November 4, 2019

Marriott Hotel Victoria Inner Harbour

728 Humboldt Street

Victoria, B.C.

Richmond: November 7, 2019

Hilton Vancouver Airport

5911 Minoru Boulevard

Richmond, B.C.

Prince George: November 14, 2019

Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Prince George

444 George Street

Prince George, B.C.

