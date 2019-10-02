UBC asks RCMP to investigate social media report of multiple druggings at fraternity event

Send this page to someone via email

The University of British Columbia (UBC) said it has asked University RCMP to open an investigation into a report of multiple druggings at a fraternities over the weekend.

The move comes after a UBC professor posted to Twitter on Tuesday, saying one of her students had met six women in hospital who reported being drugged on campus in the fraternity village.

One of my students spent the weekend in the hospital after being drugged in a Vancouver bar on Friday night. On Saturday morning there were six (6!!) women with her who had been drugged in the fraternities on UBC campus. And people ask me why I am opposed to the frat houses? — Dr. Marina Adshade (@MarinaAdshade) October 1, 2019

According to the university, Campus Security and University RCMP have not received any reports of the alleged druggings. Global News has requested comment from the RCMP.

Vancouver police confirmed no report of this nature had been received.

“The information shared online is being taken very seriously and will be fully investigated,” UBC vice-president of students Ainsley Carry said in a statment.

“Our first priority at this stage is to encourage anyone who has experienced or has information about the criminal behaviours described to call the UBC RCMP at 604-224-1322, or 911, to report the incident.”

Carry said UBC staff had also met with UBC’s Interfraternity Council, and would be speaking with the frats “at length” in the coming days.

“We are doing everything we can to find out more.”

Carry also provided links to on-campus crisis supports and information about drugs and their effects.

Global News has requested comment from the UBC Alma Matter Society.

