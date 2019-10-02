Menu

UBC asks RCMP to investigate social media report of multiple druggings at fraternity event

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 1:31 pm
Updated October 2, 2019 1:40 pm
UBC is investigating reports of multiple druggings on in the campus' fraternity village on the weekend.
UBC is investigating reports of multiple druggings on in the campus' fraternity village on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The University of British Columbia (UBC) said it has asked University RCMP to open an investigation into a report of multiple druggings at a fraternities over the weekend.

The move comes after a UBC professor posted to Twitter on Tuesday, saying one of her students had met six women in hospital who reported being drugged on campus in the fraternity village.

According to the university, Campus Security and University RCMP have not received any reports of the alleged druggings. Global News has requested comment from the RCMP.

Vancouver police confirmed no report of this nature had been received.

“The information shared online is being taken very seriously and will be fully investigated,” UBC vice-president of students Ainsley Carry said in a statment.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our first priority at this stage is to encourage anyone who has experienced or has information about the criminal behaviours described to call the UBC RCMP at 604-224-1322, or 911, to report the incident.”

Carry said UBC staff had also met with UBC’s Interfraternity Council, and would be speaking with the frats “at length” in the coming days.

“We are doing everything we can to find out more.”

Carry also provided links to on-campus crisis supports and information about drugs and their effects.

Global News has requested comment from the UBC Alma Matter Society.

More to come…

