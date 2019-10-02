Manitoba loses largest number of people to other provinces in decades: Stats Can

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is losing residents to other provinces, and needs to become more competitive in order to keep residents here, say experts.

According to Statistics Canada, numbers show that Manitoba was hit hard by net outward migration in 2018-2019, with an “in” figure of 10,351, but an “out” figure of 19,597, for a net loss of 9,246.

That’s the largest number in decades.

Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, told 680 CJOB the province needs to become more attractive to businesses and workers.

“It is concerning. The majority of people, when you’re looking at why people leave, are leaving for opportunity,” said Davidson.

“It’s important that we’re creating a climate in Manitoba that’s one that’s attractive to business, and one that’s attractive to people who are looking for employment. Tweet This

“When I meet with businesses across this province, they’re telling me repeatedly they’re always looking for workers, so there is opportunity here in Manitoba.”

Davidson said right now, people can make more money and pay less tax elsewhere, so the province is forced to play catch-up.

“When you look at the workforce in Manitoba, we’re a very young age. The key is that we want to make sure a lot of those young people stay here in Manitoba,” he said.

“When those Baby Boomers start to retire – and we’re starting to see that – that’s where a lot of those opportunities are going to happen.”

Alicia McDonald, an economist with the Conference Board of Canada, said Manitoba doesn’t pose many advantages economically over other provinces.

“Manitoba has been facing a number of challenges in its near-term outlook, with its economic growth expected to come in at just 0.6 per cent this year,” said McDonald. Tweet This

“Growth was quite a bit slower than the national average last year too.”

McDonald said many Manitobans are moving to either Alberta, Ontario, or British Columbia.

“The numbers do tend to fluctuate, but even just four years ago, Manitoba was looking at a net loss of about 4,800 people… that’s a big increase in just a few years.”

