‘She was one of a kind’: Côte Saint-Luc city councillor Ruth Kovac passes away

Ruth Kovac, a long-time city councillor in Côte Saint-Luc and a champion of the English community in Quebec, has passed away at the age of 69.

The City of Côte Saint-Luc announced in a statement that Kovac died on Tuesday. Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said they are heartbroken by the loss of “someone who gave so much of her life to public service.”

“She fought with fierce determination for the causes she believed in,” said Brownstein in a statement.

“She was one of a kind. On behalf of my Côte Saint-Luc family, and my own family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ruth’s husband Peter and their children and grandchildren.”

READ MORE: Quebec agrees to replace French-only highway signs with pictograms

For nearly 30 years she served as a city councillor in Côte Saint-Luc after she was first elected in November, 1990. In her duties, she was responsible for seniors as well as the parks and recreation portfolios.

While Kovac was well known in the local political sphere, she was also recognized for defending English minority language rights in Quebec. She was a fierce fighter for the anglophone community and a promoter of bilingualism.

At city hall, flags will be flown at half mast and officials say funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

For those who want to express their condolences, the city says there will be a book in place at the public library this week.

WATCH: (Nov. 27, 2018) Could Côte Saint-Luc get heated sidewalks? Councillor Ruth Kovac explains