Barrie police searching for missing 31-year-old woman

Barrie police say they’re searching for a 31-year-old woman, who was reported missing after she was last seen at least one week prior to Wednesday, Sept. 25.

According to police, Elizabeth Smith was last seen at her home in northeast Barrie.

Smith is described to be five-foot-four and 120 pounds, with medium-length brown hair, brown eyes and a petite build, police say.

She had a left eyebrow piercing, a piercing on her right nostril, a blue butterfly tattoo on her upper right arm, three diamond tattoos on her back, a flower tattoo on one of her legs and possibly other tattoos as well, officers add.

Officers say anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts can contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

