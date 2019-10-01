Matthew de Grood can be eased into community, have unsupervised outings: review board

A review board has ruled that a mentally ill man found not criminally responsible after killing five young people in Calgary can be eased back into the community.

With prior approval, Matthew de Grood will be able to leave Alberta Hospital in Edmonton unsupervised for outings in the city.

With added supervision, he can spend up to three days in the city.

The Alberta Review Board has also decided de Grood will be able to travel within Alberta for up to a week, as long as the trip has been OK’d and he is with a responsible adult.

It also says de Grood could possibly take up residence in a 24-hour supervised group home in Edmonton.

At a hearing last month, he board heard that the 22-year-old is in remission from schizophrenia, but that the consequences of a relapse would be likely to be severe and violent.

In 2014, de Grood killed five people at a house party while he was suffering from delusions.

At the hearing, families of his victims said their suffering continues as de Grood gains more freedoms.