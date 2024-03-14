Menu

Canada

Supreme Court won’t hear de Grood appeal of review board decision

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 10:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Matthew DeGrood faces review board hearing, defence asks for absolute discharge'
Matthew DeGrood faces review board hearing, defence asks for absolute discharge
WATCH ABOVE: (From Nov. 2, 2023) Matthew de Grood is asking Alberta’s Mental Health Review Board to release him from supervision, arguing he no longer poses a significant threat to the public. Jayme Doll reports. – Nov 2, 2023
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled it will not hear the case of Matthew de Grood, a Calgary man found not criminally responsible for killing five young people nearly 10 years ago.

Katie Perras, Lawrence Hong, Josh Hunter, Zackariah Rathwell and Jordan Segura were stabbed to death at a house party in the Brentwood neighbourhood in April 2014.

de Grood was seeking to have Canada’s top court overturn a 2022 decision by the Alberta Review Board — as well as the Alberta Court of Appeal’s decision on the disposition.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
He was asking the Supreme Court to set aside his full warrant and instead grant him an absolute discharge — or at minimum — grant him a conditional discharge.

On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court dismissed his application for leave.

Click to play video: 'Matthew de Grood’s appeal for absolute discharge dismissed'
Matthew de Grood’s appeal for absolute discharge dismissed
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

