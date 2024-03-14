Supreme Court won’t hear de Grood appeal of review board decision

Send this page to someone via email

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled it will not hear the case of Matthew de Grood, a Calgary man found not criminally responsible for killing five young people nearly 10 years ago.

Katie Perras, Lawrence Hong, Josh Hunter, Zackariah Rathwell and Jordan Segura were stabbed to death at a house party in the Brentwood neighbourhood in April 2014.

de Grood was seeking to have Canada’s top court overturn a 2022 decision by the Alberta Review Board — as well as the Alberta Court of Appeal’s decision on the disposition.

He was asking the Supreme Court to set aside his full warrant and instead grant him an absolute discharge — or at minimum — grant him a conditional discharge.

On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court dismissed his application for leave.