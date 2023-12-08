Discharge request denied for Matthew de Grood who killed 5 at Calgary house party

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta mental health review board has rejected a discharge request from a man who killed five people at a Calgary house party almost a decade ago.

Matthew de Grood was found not criminally responsible for the 2014 stabbing deaths.

A court determined he had been living with undiagnosed schizophrenia at the time, and he has since been under psychiatric care.

The review board says although de Grood’s schizophrenia is in complete remission, he is still considered a risk to the public.

It also denied his request for a conditional discharge to allow him to live with his parents.

The board’s report says de Grood hasn’t lived on his own and it’s too soon to allow him to leave a facility that has 24-hour supervision.