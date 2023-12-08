Menu

Crime

Discharge request denied for Matthew de Grood who killed 5 at Calgary house party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2023 5:53 pm
Matthew de Grood on a stretcher following the fatal stabbing of five people at a northwest Calgary house party. de Grood was found not criminally responsible for the deaths. View image in full screen
Matthew de Grood on a stretcher following the fatal stabbing of five people at a northwest Calgary house party. de Grood was found not criminally responsible for the deaths. Global News
An Alberta mental health review board has rejected a discharge request from a man who killed five people at a Calgary house party almost a decade ago.

Matthew de Grood was found not criminally responsible for the 2014 stabbing deaths.

A court determined he had been living with undiagnosed schizophrenia at the time, and he has since been under psychiatric care.

The review board says although de Grood’s schizophrenia is in complete remission, he is still considered a risk to the public.

It also denied his request for a conditional discharge to allow him to live with his parents.

The board’s report says de Grood hasn’t lived on his own and it’s too soon to allow him to leave a facility that has 24-hour supervision.

An Alberta mental health review board has rejected a discharge request from a man who killed five people at a Calgary house party almost a decade ago. Matthew de Grood, appearing in a Calgary court on April 22, 2014, is shown in this artist’s sketch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Janice Fletcher View image in full screen
An Alberta mental health review board has rejected a discharge request from a man who killed five people at a Calgary house party almost a decade ago. Matthew de Grood, appearing in a Calgary court on April 22, 2014, is shown in this artist’s sketch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Janice Fletcher. LMD djs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

