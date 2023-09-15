Matthew de Grood seeks Supreme Court appeal to return to Calgary with additional freedoms

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man who killed five young people in the worst mass killing in the city’s history is seeking to have his case heard by the Supreme Court of Canada in an attempt to gain a conditional discharge.

Matthew de Grood was found not criminally responsible in 2016 in connection with the 2014 deaths of Zackariah Rathwell, Jordan Segura, Kaiti Perras, Josh Hunter and Lawrence Hong,

The five were stabbed to death during a house party in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Brentwood but de Grood was later determined to be living with undiagnosed schizophrenia.

The status of de Grood is assessed on an annual basis by an Alberta review board. He continues to receive treatment at the Alberta Hospital Edmonton and lives in a restricted, highly structured group home.

In the latest decision, which took place in September 2022, the board determined de Grood posed a significant risk to the public and was not entitled to an absolute discharge.

Global News has learned that de Grood is seeking an appeal of the 2022 ruling at the Supreme Court of Canada as he wants an absolute or conditional discharge that would pave the way for a return to Calgary.

Permission from the Supreme Court of Canada, a prerequisite to commence the appeal process, has yet to be granted.

De Grood’s next annual review is scheduled to take place in November.