de Grood appeal dismissed, board says killer still poses significant risk

Matthew de Grood, the man who caused the deaths of five young people at a house party in Calgary in 2014, had his appeal for more freedoms denied Thursday.

However, the board said his treatment team could allow him to move to a suitable accommodation in Calgary.

Matthew de Grood, now 31, was found not criminally responsible for the 2014 killings of Zackariah Rathwell, Jordan Segura, Kaitlin Perras, Josh Hunter and Lawrence Hong because he was suffering from schizophrenia at the time.

de Grood has been receiving treatment at Alberta Hospital Edmonton and living in a highly structured and restricted group home for a number of years, according to the appeal judgement.

At de Grood’s annual review hearing in September 2022, the board said he remained a significant risk and is not entitled to an absolute discharge, a decision which de Grood’s lawyer appealed.

Last week, Jacqueline Petrie argued that the decision was biased, unfair and that the board did not consider all the evidence.

Petrie said de Grood has been stable on medication, is at low risk to reoffend and should be allowed to live with his parents while being monitored under a full warrant.

However, the review board said there were no errors in the judgement and dismissed the appeal.

More to come…

– With files from Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press