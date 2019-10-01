Vital Statistics Agency
October 1, 2019 3:56 pm

Manitoba birth, death, marriage documents can now be applied for online

By Online Journalist  Global News

Manitobans can now apply for birth, death and marriage certificates online.

Getty Images
Manitobans can now apply online for birth, death and marriage certificates, the province said Tuesday.

The province says it will help ease delays, and allow people 24/7 access to apply for vital event documents.

More than 5,000 requests have come in since the Manitoba’s Vital Statistics Agency (VSA) first floated the online service in April.

The implementation of online services is also intended to reduce the number of Manitobans going through third-party services that could result in higher costs and longer delays than if they had applied through the VSA.

To apply for vital event documents, go to https://vitalstats.gov.mb.ca and click on Online Certificate Application.

