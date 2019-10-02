‘Frozen 2’ producer Peter Del Vecho says sequel is a ‘much more epic journey’

In 2013, Peter Del Vecho produced Frozen, the highest-grossing animated feature ever released, bringing in more than $1.27 billion globally at the box office.

Del Vecho earned an Oscar for his efforts, and overall, the film received multiple honours, including two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe and two Grammy Awards.

WATCH: Trailer for Frozen 2

Frozen 2 will be released in theatres on Nov. 21 and asks the question: why was Elsa born with magical powers?

READ MORE: ‘Frozen 2’ trailer — Elsa, Olaf and the gang embark on dangerous journey

This time around, the answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey.

Global News sat down with Del Vecho in Toronto to discuss how Frozen 2 deviates from the original, new cast members in the sequel, whether there was any pressure to meet the success of Frozen and more.

Watch the interview in the video above.