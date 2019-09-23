‘Frozen 2’ trailer: Elsa, Olaf and the gang embark on dangerous journey

Frozen 2 released a new trailer that journeys into the enchanted forest, revealing more of Anna and Elsa’s adventure with their friends Sven, Olaf and Kristoff.

The official synopsis for the new Disney film asks: “Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle?

“The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom,” the synopsis reads.

Together, the group will face a dangerous but remarkable journey.

In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world, but in Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

The new trailer introduces audiences to a couple of new characters, including King Agnarr, voiced by Alfred Molina; Yelena, voiced by Martha Plimpton; Ryder, voiced by Jason Ritter; and Honeymaren, voiced by Rachel Matthews.

Elsa has a new friend named Bruni, a curious salamander who inhabits the enchanted forest. Bruni is drawn to Elsa’s icy magic and enjoys the snowflake treats she makes.

The cast for Frozen 2 also includes Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown as the voices of Queen Iduna and Lieutenant Matthias.

Frozen 2 is from directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez — and features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

Frozen 2 opens in theatres on Nov. 21.

