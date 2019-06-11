‘Frozen 2’ trailer: Elsa and Anna go on a whole new adventure

Disney has released a new trailer for Frozen 2, which offers a glimpse into the journey Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) take into the unknown.

Together with Anna, Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven, Elsa will set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey far beyond the gates of Arendelle to use her magical powers.

In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world, but in Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough to save her kingdom.

“You must find the truth,” one of the wise trolls warns. “Go north, across the enchanted lands and into the unknown. But be careful. We always feared Elsa’s powers are too much for this world — now, we must hope they are enough.”

Directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, Frozen 2‘s cast includes two new additions: Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, Thirteen), whose specific roles haven’t been revealed yet.

Many fans of the Disney movie took to Twitter to discuss the new trailer for the animated sequel.

me talking about #Frozen2 and

how amazing the

trailer is and how excited

i am for the movie everyone else pic.twitter.com/MgIn5sET9B — claire (@claireeweedon) June 11, 2019

I still don’t know what’s going on, but the trailer is gorgeous #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/mAp3WpyF5m — Alex 🇲🇽 (@Ale_Alex72815) June 11, 2019

Frozen 2 looks incredible when it comes to detail.#Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/CNpD8VVy52 — Pancit! at the disco (@Vincentius226) June 11, 2019

That new trailer just confirmed #Frozen2 is the badass women-led fantasy epic we deserve. — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) June 11, 2019

Frozen opened in 2013 and is the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Frozen won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature film of the year. The film’s iconic song, Let It Go, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, also won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Frozen 2 opens in theatres on Nov. 22, 2019.

