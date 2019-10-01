Suspect broke into house while homeowner was sleeping: Kingston police

Kingston police have released images of a man who they allege broke into a house and stole property while the homeowner was asleep inside.

Police say the reported theft took place at around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 7 after the suspect arrived by bicycle.

The man checked the car doors of a vehicle parked in front of the midtown residence, according to police. He then checked the home’s garage door and back door before entering the home through the front door, police say.

The man then allegedly grabbed several items from the home while the owner was inside asleep.

Kingston police have released several images of the man in the hope that someone may recognize him.

He is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 20 to 35 years old, with a slim build and short brown hair.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Det. Schaule at 613-549-4660 ext. 6272 or via email at gschaule@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call Kingston Police Services at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

