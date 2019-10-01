Interim CTS site in Kitchener to open Oct. 15

The Region of Waterloo announced on Twitter Tuesday that the interim Consumption and Treatment services site on Duke Street in downtown Kitchener will officially open for use on October 15.

“@SanguenOutreach along with community partners will begin service at the Interim CTS site and start delivering this important life-saving health service in our community,” the region stated on Twitter.

Construction began on the temporary supervised consumption site on Sept. 9.

A spokesperson for the region said it was expected to take about four weeks to ready the site for opening.

The region held public information sessions on Monday night and during the day on Tuesday in an attempt to provide neighbours with more information about what to expect once the site opens.

The region is footing the bill for the temporary site, which it estimates will cost around $730,000.

A permanent site at the same location is expected to be funded by the province, although the provincial government has yet to agree to fund it.

“They are continuing to actively review the file and we are still waiting to hear from them with a decision,” a region spokesperson told Global News in early September.

Sites in Waterloo region have been in the works since 2017, when the region first identified the need for the site.

As of Sept. 4, 48 people have died in Waterloo region as a result of opioid overdoses, according to Waterloo Regional Police numbers.