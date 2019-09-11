Construction underway on supervised consumption site in Kitchener

The Region of Waterloo and the owner of the building at 150 Duke St. W. finally reached an agreement on Monday allowing construction to begin on a temporary supervised consumption site.

The region says a contractor was at the site that day and work has gotten underway.

The site was originally scheduled to open in September but negotiations with the landlord took longer than expected, a source told Global News.

It is believed that it will take four weeks for the temporary site to get up and running, although a spokesperson for the region told Global News that a final start date will not be released for a couple of weeks.

Once the temporary site is complete and running, work is expected to begin on a permanent site at the same location.

The region is footing the bill for the temporary site, which it estimates will cost around $730,000.

The permanent site is expected to be funded by the province, although the provincial government has yet to give the go-ahead.

“They are continuing to actively review the file and we are still waiting to hear from them with a decision,” a region spokesperson told Global News.

As of Sept 4., 48 people have died in Waterloo region as a result of opioid overdoses, according to Waterloo Regional Police numbers.