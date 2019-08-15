Duke Street supervised consumption site to open next month

The hiring process is underway for the supervised consumption site set to open in downtown Kitchener.

Sanguen Health Centre has posted openings for a nurse, social worker and a peer worker on its website. All are listed as part-time positions.

READ MORE: Feds give green light to supervised consumption site in downtown Kitchener

A spokesperson for Waterloo Region Public Health said it is unclear at this time how many positions there are to be filled although they noted, ”at the interim site, there will be a nurse, social worker and a peer worker on site at all times, at minimum.”

The interim site is currently scheduled to open at the Duke Street site in September according to a staff report which was tabled before regional council on Tuesday.

The report also says that the permanent site should be operation by next February. A tender for a contractor to get the site ready for permanent use is expected to be posted next month.

While the temporary site is set to open next month, the report says that a contract has yet to be finalized with the building’s owner.

WATCH: (September 2018) Supervised consumption sites save lives, says federal Health Minister

The federal government gave an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for the site on July 26 which cleared one major hurdle for the site to begin.

READ MORE: Region approves temporary consumption and treatment services site on Duke Street in Kitchener

The report says that the region is still awaiting word from the province about funding the permanent site. The region is picking up the tab for the temporary site.

It says that Public Health and Sanguen Health Centre have been in contact with provincial officials about funding with the last correspondence occurring on July 29.