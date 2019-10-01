Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Officials say a pedestrian has critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Monday evening.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Heatherleigh Avenue and Scollard Court, near Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue West, before 8:20 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.

However, police later issued an update to say the patient’s condition was downgraded to life-threatening.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection was shut down to vehicular traffic as investigators gathered evidence.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t disclosed as of late Monday.

