Traffic
October 1, 2019 12:38 am
Updated: October 1, 2019 12:55 am

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Global News
A A

Officials say a pedestrian has critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Monday evening.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Heatherleigh Avenue and Scollard Court, near Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue West, before 8:20 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.

READ MORE: Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

However, police later issued an update to say the patient’s condition was downgraded to life-threatening.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection was shut down to vehicular traffic as investigators gathered evidence.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t disclosed as of late Monday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Heatherleigh Avenue and Scollard Court
Mississauga news
Mississauga pedestrian struck
Mississauga traffic
Pedestrian Struck Mississauga
Peel Paramedics
peel regional police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.