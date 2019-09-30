Two Regina bear spray attacks prompt call for information

The Regina Police Service (RPS) are looking for information that may assist in the investigation of two bear spray attacks that happened in a short timeframe in “relatively close proximity.”

The first took place on Friday, Sept. 27 around 9:10 p.m., according to the victim. A 33-year-old woman was in the area of 12th Avenue and Ottawa Street, when a man in a truck reportedly called her over and bear-sprayed her. She described the truck as a blue, four-door and the driver was described as a Caucasian man with curly hair. She was treated for bear spray at hospital and released.

READ MORE: Regina woman allegedly attacked with machete, bear spray in street robbery: police

Then around 9:30 p.m. the same night, officers were called to the 1200-block of the alley between Garnet Street and Cameron Street. A 44-year-old woman had been bear-sprayed by a suspect driving what was described as a black truck. EMS assisted the woman on scene.

Police said it is too early in the investigation to definitively say the attacks are related, but the locations and times indicate a potential link.

Anyone who may have witnessed either attack or have information is asked to call either the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.