Man with Down syndrome enjoys ‘giving back to our community’ at Calgary supermarket

Hitting the supermarket can feel like a bit of chore, so it’s always nice when you come across some unexpected smiles in the aisles.

That’s what shoppers have been enjoying for the past six months at the Lakeview IGA in southwest Calgary, ever since Matthew Smith became one of the store’s employees.

“I like the people — they’ve been very supportive,” Smith said. “And I also like my boss — he helps me a lot.”

Smith, 20, was hired after receiving training in workplace-related skills at the Developmentally Disabled Resource Centre in Calgary.

“Matthew has Down syndrome,” the DDRC’s Austin Clem said.

Clem said having a job brings a big boost for a client like Smith.

“It’s the ability to make your own decisions, to buy gifts for your family and friends, to have your own paycheque,” Clem said. “Those things are really important for a sense of self.”

Smith’s duties at the supermarket include stocking shelves, bagging groceries and answering customers’ questions about where products are located.

“He adds a lot to the store — [he] smiles from ear to ear,” said Lakeview IGA owner Kyle Camilleri. “He’s just so happy to be here and it’s really contagious!”

Customers agree that interacting with Smith brightens up the day.

“He’s a great kid!” John Rinkle said. “It’s a great learning experience for him. I’m very happy that he has a job.”

Smith is particularly happy to be working in the neighbourhood in which he grew up.

“It’s close to my house and it’s part of our community,” Smith said. “And I feel like I’m giving back to our community.”

Smith is now giving back to the IGA, nominating it for recognition at the DDRC’s annual Inclusion Awards on Wednesday, Oct 2.

“Just being nominated alone is huge!” Camilleri said. “We’re very honoured.”

Smith is grateful for the opportunity to be able to develop skills that will help him well beyond the workplace.

“So that one day I can be independent,” Smith said.

“We’re proud to have Matthew here,” Camilleri said. “He’s really become part of the family here.”