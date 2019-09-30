Northern Saskatchewan students receive free dental and health check-ups

Students and professionals travelled to northern Saskatchewan over a two-day period in late September to provide health and dental services to Indigenous communities.

Oral exams, restorations, routing extractions, hygiene care and education were carried out at local elementary and high schools in La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation by dental professionals and students.

READ MORE: New dental agreement gives Sask. residents access to expanded insured dental services

“According to the Saskatchewan Dental Health Screening Program Report, the La Loche region has the highest decay rates in all of Saskatchewan,” Dean Lefebvre, an instructor in Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s dental hygiene program, said Monday in a release.

“There is limited access to dental care in the La Loche region. Northern Health and Wellness Days provide important dental and healthcare services to these communities and allows our students the opportunity to put into practice what they learn on campus.”

Nurses and students from the Sask Polytech/University of Regina’s Saskatchewan collaborative bachelor of science nursing program provided health screening, education and mental health support.

READ MORE: Dentist plans to open ‘affordable’ clinic in Regina

“Supporting Indigenous communities, like La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation, is important to Sask Polytech,” said Sandra Blevins, Sask Polytech dean for the schools of health sciences and nursing.

“It is great to have financial support from our sponsors, along with volunteer support from students and faculty in collaboration with health professionals to make a difference in these remote communities.”

Forty-five students and professionals took part in the Northern Health and Wellness Days program at La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation on Sept. 27 and 28.

Dentists, dental therapists, dental assistants and dental hygienists completed almost $48,0000 worth of dentistry work on 99 people.

The program was presented by Cameco and Sinclair Dental in Regina provided supplies and a technician.

WATCH (OCTOBER 2018): Student-run clinic in Saskatoon breaking barriers for those needing dental care