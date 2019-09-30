Cannabis
RCMP raid ‘illicit’ Cawston grow-op, seize more than 500 cannabis plants

FILE - This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows a marijuana plant in an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Police expect to recommend charges after searching a cannabis growing facility in Cawston, B.C., that RCMP allege was operating without a licence.

RCMP announced Monday that when conducting a search of the VLA Road property last week they seized more than 500 plants.

Police allege the facility was not licensed by Health Canada and described it as an “illicit cannabis growing facility.”

A middle-aged man was arrested at the property but released without charge.

RCMP say they are continuing to investigate.

The police said their search warrant for the property fell under the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act, suggesting police are not investigating a Criminal Code violation at the property.

