Lindsay man accused of stealing homegrown cannabis plants
A Lindsay man is facing theft charges after being found in possession of cannabis plants on Thursday morning.
Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 10:25 a.m., a resident on Melbourne Street in the city’s east end contacted police to report a man allegedly entered his backyard and stole a cannabis plant growing on the property.
Officers later located an individual in the area carrying several mature cannabis plants. Police determined the plants had been removed from two other properties.
Matthew Cork, 44, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with three counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order
He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 31.
