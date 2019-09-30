Calgary couple arrested in relation to cocaine-trafficking investigation

A Shawnessy-area couple have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking-related charges by the Calgary Police Service following a five-month investigation.

The CPS strategic enforcement unit began the investigation into a suspected cocaine-trafficking operation in May, resulting in a warranted search of the couple’s home on Shawbrooke Circle S.W.

Police said they found $9,900 worth of cocaine, $1,000 worth of methamphetamine and $830 in cash, as well as organized motorcycle gang gear, “various documents for tracking the path of cash” and proceeds of crime in the home.

Calgary police arrested Donald Wilfred Goodwin, 62, and his wife Karen Ruth Goodwin, 54, on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Each face two charges of trafficking cocaine, one charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and three charges of proceeds of crime.