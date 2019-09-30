Human remains unearthed during Laval school construction work

Structural repairs on Villemaire school in Laval were called off after work crews discovered human remains.

Workers told Global News they unearthed multiple bones on one side of the building while digging the perimeter two weeks ago, solidifying the school foundation.

The bones are believed to be from a former cemetery once situated on the grounds where the school stands.

The cemetery belonged to the Sainte Rose de Lima Church, adjacent to the French elementary school.

The church building was constructed in 1856 and a cemetery of the same name was moved to another section of the Sainte-Rose Borough.

Global News reached out to both the Laval school board and the Sainte Rose de Lima parish, but neither has yet responded.

Workers told Global News that archaeologists will be investigating the findings and excavating the site.

No work will be conducted on the area where the bones were found until then.

