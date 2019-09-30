Regina Pats drop third straight with 5-2 loss to Winnipeg Ice

The Regina Pats fell to 1-3 on the season following a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Ice in Western Hockey League (WHL) action on Sunday night.

Ice (3-1-1) defencemen Carson Lambos led the way with a pair of goals, his first two of the season. Cole Muir, Isaac Johnson, Michal Teply and Marco Creta also scored for the Ice.

READ MORE: Regina Pats prepare for ‘battle’ in home opener against Moose Jaw Warriors

Pats captain Austin Pratt continued his strong start to the season with a goal and an assist. He now has four goals and six points in the first four games.

Forward Robbie Holmes also scored for the Pats while adding an assist.

Danton Belluk started his second straight game, allowing five goals on 20 shots. Belluk has a 0-2 record with a 4.52 goals-against average and a .830 save percentage to start the season.

READ MORE: Regina Pats prepare for ‘battle’ in home opener against Moose Jaw Warriors

Ice goalie Will Gurski stopped 19-of-21 shots he faced.

Both teams went for 2-for-4 on the powerplay.

The Pats are off until Friday when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers (3-2).