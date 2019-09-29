Fort Saskatchewan RCMP respond to train derailment by Highway 15

Officers from the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP detachment responded to a train derailment at Highway 15 and Range Road 181 on Sunday morning after a train carrying grain partially derailed.

Police said that at about 5 a.m., a total of 16 cars spilled between Range Road 181 and Range Road 182.

“There are no dangerous goods and no danger to the public,” RCMP said. “No injuries have been reported.”

Police said no traffic was being diverted as a result of the incident and that no crossings were blocked.

CN police also responded to the scene.

