“I still don’t have the answers” Memorial held for teen killed in hit-and-run west of Calgary

Family and friends gathered west of Calgary on Saturday to remember a teen who was killed on an Alberta highway 13 years ago.

Brittany Bearspaw was 16 years old when she was killed on New Year’s Day 2006 while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway near Morley, west of Calgary.

Geraldine Bearspaw, Brittany’s mother, joined members of the Siksika and Stoney Nakoda First Nations at the spot where the teen was killed was killed, as they marked what would have been Brittany’s 30th birthday.

“I’m still coping with her death. This is something I will never get over because I still don’t have the answers,” Bearspaw said.

The collision that claimed Brittany’s life happened between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., in the westbound lane of the highway.

It’s believed she was hit by at least three vehicles. The case remains unsolved.

“It’s been a rough 13 years and it’s something that I just can’t get over and I probably won’t.

“I feel I need justice for Brittany,” Geraldine Bearspaw said.

On Saturday, friends and family set up another memorial on the side of the highway. They say previous ones have been vandalized several times.

“We are going to put up another memorial cross whether they like it or not. We are not going to let these people put us and Brittany down,” said John Sedo, Brittany’s step father.

In April, Cochrane RCMP made another plea to the public and released pictures of two vehicles of interest. One is a red Toyota RAV4, and the second is a black Pontiac Grand Am.

The family says more tips have come in since then.

“We are really happy and hopeful and positive and we are thinking something is going to happen here,” Sedo said. “We are going to get some answers and we are going to continue to get more.”