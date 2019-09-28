Police arrest Guelph youth following high school weapons call

Guelph police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy following a weapons-related incident at a high school Friday morning.

Officers were called to the south-end high school around 9:00 a.m. after receiving reports of the incident.

According to police, the 14-year-old lured two other students aged 14 into a washroom, telling them he had something to show them.

That’s when police say the teen allegedly pulled out a paring knife and held it up to the other two students in a threatening manner.

The students fled the washroom immediately and police say that no injuries occurred.

Officers arrested and charged the 14-year old student with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of possessing a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

He’s been released from custody with a promise to appear in court on Nov. 6 and a promise not to make contact with any of the other victims.

Police would like to use this incident to remind students that it is never OK to bring a weapon to school, as it endangers your life and the safety and well-being of all of those around you.

