Guelph indecent act could be linked to similar July incident: police

Guelph police say one suspect could be linked to a pair of reported indecent acts near the downtown core.

Officers received a complaint on Thursday after a woman said a man exposed himself on Eramosa Road near Delhi Street at around 7:15 a.m.

READ MORE: ‘Heartbreaking and ridiculous,’ says Ontario dental hygienist who lost licence for treating wife

Police described the man as white, approximately 35 years old, with a medium build, about five-feet-eight, with a round clean-shaven face.

He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and a black beanie-style hat. The suspect was also pushing a black bicycle, according to police.

Police said a similar complaint was filed on July 25 after a woman said a man masturbating walked towards her in the area of Eramosa Road and Arthur Street at around 10:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Guelph court sentences former Windsor cop for sexually assaulting children

The man cam within two feet of the woman, but there was no contact and no words were exchanged, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7518. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted through their website.