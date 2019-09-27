Western College of Veterinary Medicine hosts open house

Western College of Veterinary Medicine (WCVM) students work with a variety of animals as they train.

The students host Vetavision every two years and it’s their chance to give people a glimpse of their schooling. Up to 78 students enrol in the four-year doctor of veterinary medicine program every year.

“We love having the opportunity to bring everyone into our college and show what we do and all the different opportunities the profession allows,” Vetavision PR chair Vanessa Fussell said in Saskatoon on Friday.

There are over 25 booths featuring different animals, demonstrations and interactive activities at the two-day event. Students hope everyone can learn something new, or even be inspired to enter the veterinary field.

“It’s like human medicine where you can graduate and do a residency and specialize in things like cardiology or neurology,” Fussell said.

Vetavision will continue until Saturday at 8 p.m.