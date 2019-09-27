Man escapes Thunder Bay fire by jumping from roof: police

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police in northern Ontario say a man made it to safety after jumping from the roof of a burning house onto a detached garage.

Thunder Bay police say they arrived at the fire at about 3:15 p.m. on Friday and found the house was fully engulfed in flames.

They say that moments later, the man got onto the garage.

Police say firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze an hour later.

They were able to rescue a cat, a bird and a rabbit from the home.

