Suspect in custody for attempted murder in Ramara, Ont., OPP say

Orillia OPP say they have a man in custody facing charges for attempted murder following a serious assault that took place in Ramara, Ont., in the peak of summer.

At about 2:20 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a call at a Logan Lane residence where a 23-year-old Ramara man was found badly injured, police say.

He was transported to a Toronto area hospital by Ornge air ambulance in critical condition.

A warrant was issued for Jake Marcellus, 20, from Orillia, who was arrested Thursday without incident, OPP say.

In addition to attempted murder, Marcellus has been charged with uttering threats, police add.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

