Surrey RCMP release photo in alleged groping incident

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in an alleged sex assault in Newton.

According to police, it happened around 5:30 a.m. last Thursday on 124 Street between 78 and 80 Avenue.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP release picture of sexual assault suspect in hopes of identifying him

Investigators said a woman was walking southbound when a man who was jogging by groped her.

WATCH: VPD appealing for information in historic sex assault

Police said the man then ran to a nearby vehicle and fled the area.

The suspect is described as South Asian, 25 to 30 years old, five-foot-10 and was wearing black jogging pants and a black hoodie.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP release sketches of sexual assault suspect

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured sedan of unknown make and model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.