Surrey RCMP release photo in alleged groping incident
Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in an alleged sex assault in Newton.
According to police, it happened around 5:30 a.m. last Thursday on 124 Street between 78 and 80 Avenue.
Investigators said a woman was walking southbound when a man who was jogging by groped her.
Police said the man then ran to a nearby vehicle and fled the area.
The suspect is described as South Asian, 25 to 30 years old, five-foot-10 and was wearing black jogging pants and a black hoodie.
The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured sedan of unknown make and model.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.
