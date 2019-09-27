Groping
September 27, 2019 2:11 pm

Surrey RCMP release photo in alleged groping incident

By Online Journalist  Global News

Do you recognize this vehicle? Surrey RCMP is looking for it in connection with an a sex assault alleged to have happened in Newton on Sept. 19.

Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in an alleged sex assault in Newton.

According to police, it happened around 5:30 a.m. last Thursday on 124 Street between 78 and 80 Avenue.

Investigators said a woman was walking southbound when a man who was jogging by groped her.

Police said the man then ran to a nearby vehicle and fled the area.

The suspect is described as South Asian, 25 to 30 years old, five-foot-10 and was wearing black jogging pants and a black hoodie.

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured sedan of unknown make and model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

