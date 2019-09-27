Regina police alert residents about recent spike in break and enters

The Regina Police Service is alerting residents about a recent spike in break and enters.

Police said there have been 58 reported break and enters in Regina between Sept. 17-24, up from 32 during the same time period last year.

Twenty-three of those were to residences, six to businesses, three to compounds and 26 were garage break and enters.

Many of the incidences were a result of unlocked or open garage doors, while others started with a garage door opener left in a person’s vehicle, allowing the thief to break-in, police said.

Police are asking people to remove garage door openers from vehicles parked in driveways or on the street.

They said to lock all garage doors, both outside and inside the home, and make sure garage doors are in good condition.

Police are also encouraging people to install motions sensor lights by their driveway and doors.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500.