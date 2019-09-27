Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to headline 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are going to bring the heat to the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

On Thursday, the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced that Lopez and Shakira will perform on Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Lopez and Shakira, who have both released music in Spanish and English since the 1990s, confirmed the news on social media.

READ MORE: Jackson Michie of ‘Big Brother’ says ‘I want to see exactly where I’ve gone wrong’

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! @JLo #nosvemosMiami #happybirthdaytomeee,” Shakira tweeted.

“Going to set the world on (fire emoji) @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi,” Lopez posted on Instagram.

Both Lopez and Shakira have had major success on the pop and Latin charts over the years with multiple hit songs and albums.

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother’s’ Holly Allen says she’s ‘glad’ she didn’t win final HOH competition

Alex Rodriguez, Lopez’s fiancé, posted about her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show on Instagram.

“So proud and SO EXCITED! Bringing it home! Going to set the #305 on (fire emoji),” the former baseball player wrote.

After the news was announced, Shakira, who has won 11 Latin Grammys and three Grammys, tweeted a photo of her name trending worldwide on Twitter.

“Wow! I never expected such an amazing global response! Thank you so much for your support. It means the world to me. #SuperBowlLIV,” she wrote alongside the screenshot.

Wow! I never expected such an amazing global response! Thank you so much for your support. It means the world to me. #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/VtfnzhkPBQ — Shakira (@shakira) September 26, 2019

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is co-producing the halftime show.

The big game and halftime show will air live on Fox and will be broadcast in 180 countries.

— With files from the Associated Press