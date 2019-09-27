Busy afternoon for Okanagan fire halls

Several structure fires sparked in the Okanagan within minutes of each other Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Four people escape Kelowna house fire after ‘popping noises’ alert them to blaze

In Vernon, a house in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue was already involved when fire crews arrived sometime after 4 p.m..

The flames were threatening the house next door.

“They quickly pulled the line and protected the exposure so it didn’t spread to the second house,” Scott Hemstad, the deputy fire chief of Vernon Fire Services said. “As staff arrived we began to apply more water to the main fire structure, but it was fully involved, pretty much, before we got here.”

The first house is completely destroyed.

The neighbouring home sustained limited damage to an air conditioning unit, the soffits and the siding.

No one was injured in the blaze, and it remains under investigation.

Around the same time, Kelowna fire crews were called to a structure fire near Sexsmith Road.

A shed next to a house on Reyn Road off Reynolds Road went up in flames.

Beside the shed were two, 500-pound propane tanks.

One was shooting flames three metres high when fire crews arrived.

READ MORE: Arrest made in connection with suspicious early-morning fire in Kelowna

That fire is not considered suspicious.