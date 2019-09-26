Man found dead at Candle Lake, Sask., cause of death unknown: RCMP

Mounties say they are working to determine if any type of foul play was involved in a man’s death at Candle Lake, Sask.

The deceased was found at a home near Fisher Creek Trading Post at roughly 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to a press release.

His name and age were not released.

Nipawin RCMP said on Sept. 26 they are working with the Saskatchewan coroner’s service to determine the cause of death and that any criminality has not been confirmed.

The coroner’s service maintains carriage of the investigation.

Candle Lake is approximately 220 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

