Two-vehicle collision near Carrot River, Sask. results in 1 fatality

Carrot River RCMP say a 25-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision earlier this week.

Emergency services were called to the crash around eight kilometres west of Carrot River, Sask., at roughly 6:45 a.m. CT on Aug. 19.

READ MORE: Woman seriously injured in northern Saskatchewan ATV collision

A northbound Dodge Dakota collided with a westbound Nissan Pathfinder on Highway 789, according to a police press release.

The driver of the Dodge Dakota succumbed to his injuries en route to a hospital. Police did not release his name.

A 27-year-old man, who was driving the other vehicle, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WATCH (Aug. 21, 2019): Witness video shows smoke coming from Cereal, Alta. crash site

An RCMP collision analyst attended the crash scene.

No charges have been laid, RCMP said.

Carrot River is approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.