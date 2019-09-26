Edmonton stormwater management pond ‘lowered,’ raising concerns about local ecosystem impacts

Calvin Enns looks out over his backyard in the Glastonbury community in Edmonton’s west end and wonders, ‘Where’s the water?’

“They basically started to drain the lake,” Enns indicated of the stormwater management facility his property backs onto.

An inlet pipe to the stormwater pond was recently damaged during reconstruction of a viewing platform.

“That viewing platform has been in for about 16 years,” Enns said.

“There was some confusion about where the pipes were,” Aaron Lewicki with the City of Edmonton said. “And the contractor was unable to locate those.”

The damage to the pipe necessitated the need for repairs.

EPCOR, which is responsible for maintenance of the stormwater facility, notified residents pond water levels would be lowered to accommodate the work.

But Enns pointed to the exposure of the ground in most areas. With only a small amount of water remaining, he’s concerned about the impact on the many bird species which rely on the area.

“I work for oil and gas,” Enns said. “I know that there are ways they could’ve done this without draining the lake all the way.

The city indicated the necessary repair work has been undertaken with caution, following recommendations via an environmental analysis.

“There was an environmental screening done,” Lewicki said.

“The idea is that environmental impacts will be minimized in accordance with that report.”

The EPCOR notice stated water levels will likely stay low over winter.

Melting snow and spring runoff are expected to fill the pond back up with normal levels anticipated by next summer.

The city will consider “alternative means” to refill the stormwater management facility if water levels don’t reach desired amounts next year.

As he looks over the temporarily changed ecosystem, Enns will be paying close attention to what happens.

As for the cost associated with the repair work, the city didn’t provide a figure, but indicated expenses won’t be borne by taxpayers.

The matter will be dealt with between the city and its contractor, according to Lewicki.