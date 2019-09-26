Suspect wanted for sexual assault of cyclist downtown: London police

London police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a woman reported being sexually assaulted while riding her bicycle.

According to officials, the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Police said the victim was riding her bicycle westbound on Dundas Street near Maitland Street when a man operating a black motorcycle approached her.

Police believe the man stopped, made remarks to the woman and then sexually assaulted her before fleeing eastbound on Dundas Street on the motorcycle.

The suspect is described as under 5’10” with a medium build. He was wearing a full-face motorcycle helmet.

The London Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section continues to investigate, and urges anyone with further information to immediately contact the London Police Service at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

