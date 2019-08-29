Police seek suspect after woman allegedly thrown to ground, sexually assaulted in south London

London police have released a suspect description and are looking for the public’s help in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

According to police, a woman in the area of Conway Drive and Ernest Avenue, south of Bradley Avenue, was “grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground by an unknown man who then sexually assaulted her” at roughly 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the suspect fled when a vehicle approached the area.

The suspect is described by police as a tanned man in his early- to mid-30s with a muscular build, roughly 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, with brown hair styled in a brush cut and clean shaven. Police say he had a large tattoo on his right upper arm.

Residents in the area are encouraged to “be aware and alert to any suspicious activity and to call police right away with any concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).