Thousands expected to take part in Toronto climate strike

Thousands of people are expected to take part in Toronto’s climate strike on Friday as cities in Canada and around the world prepare to host similar actions.

Toronto’s main event is being organized by a variety of youth-led climate action groups, including Fridays for Future, Climate Justice Toronto and ClimateFast.

A news release issued Thursday by the strike organizers said the rally will begin around 11 a.m. at Queen’s Park.

The protesters will then begin marching throughout the downtown core at noon and return to Queen’s Park around 2:30 p.m.

Organizers told Global News they are expecting at least 10,000 participants.

“Through speeches, songs and sheer presence, we will express our shared outrage and celebrate our collective power,” the release said.

“We are here to tell our leaders loud and clear that the future is a public good, not a private luxury.”

Both the Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board said teachers have been told to move any tests or assignments scheduled for Friday so that students who have parental consent and wish to take part in the strike are able to do so.

Additionally, the University of Toronto and Ryerson University are among some post-secondary institutions that have told faculty to be accommodating to students who wish to participate in the event.

The Toronto rally will coincide with other climate strike events throughout Canada and the world, all inspired by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Last week, millions of people throughout the world took part in another climate strike in the lead-up to world leaders attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Tomorrow the global climate strike continues!! I’ll join the strike in Montreal.

170 countries and 6631 events so far. #weekforfuture

Find your closest strike or register your own at https://t.co/G06WbXNvl1 or local websites.

Spread the word!#FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/RZM0Whxufc — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 26, 2019