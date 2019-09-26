Collision between school bus, RV in Lunenburg area sends 3 to hospital

Three people were sent to hospital Thursday morning after a collision left a school bus in a ditch.

Lunenburg District RCMP say the crash in Lilydale, N.S., was reported at around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of an RV failed to stop at an intersection and collided with the bus.

An RCMP press release indicates that the crash happened at the corner of Highway 332 and Highway 3.

Police say the impact of the collision resulted in the bus crossing the road and going into a ditch.

Of the 28 people on the bus, three were sent to hospital with minor injuries, police say.

As a result of the crash, the 64-year-old man from Nevada driving the RV was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign.