Teather family releases video plea after Calgary police find gun, vehicle involved in 2008 homicide

Calgary police say they have recovered the gun used to kill Allan Teather in January 2008, as well as a vehicle they believe was involved.

“It’s very big that we can link the gun to the homicide,” Staff Sgt Colin Chisholm said Thursday. “It’s still being tested for confirmation of that, but we believe we do have the gun.”

Chisholm said they tracked the vehicle back through its past registered owners, coming to the conclusion it was involved in the homicide in the condo parkade on Village Heights S.W.

Police believe more than one person was involved in Teather’s death, anticipating that more people will be charged.

Police previously stated their belief that the homicide was financially-motivated.

Brian Cheng, also known as Brian Luong, was charged with one count of first-degree murder on Aug. 15. Vancouver police arrested, interviewed and released a man on Aug. 29 in connection with Teather’s death. And on Sept. 4, Calgary police arrested two more men in connection with the death, both of whom were released.

Teather family asks for public’s help

Police also released a video plea from Teather’s mother, Andrea Teather, on behalf of the family.

“We are aware that more than one person was involved in Allan’s death and there may be people out there who have information about this crime,” Andrea said in the video.

“As loving, devoted parents, Allan is always in our hearts and minds. We need to understand what’s happened to him.”

Chisholm said any tips from the public about Teather’s homicide could help police lay more charges.

“We’re looking for information from the public for people to come forward, because you never know how little that information — from a person’s perspective they may feel it’s insignificant — but it may be the tipping point that leads us in a direction where we can get to a point where we can lay charges.”

Calgary police encourage anyone with information to call the CPS homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, CPS non-emergency at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers, citing case #08010649/4163.